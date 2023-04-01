2 Galesburg prison workers attacked by inmate

Two female employees at Galesburg's Henry Hill Correctional Center suffered injuries after being attacked by a male inmate on Friday, March 31.

GALESBURG, Ill. — Two female employees at Galesburg's Henry Hill Correctional Center suffered injuries after being attacked by a male inmate on Friday, March 31, according to an AFSCME Council 31 news release.

The two employees suspected the inmate of passing contraband and instructed him to stop. The inmate responded violently, repeatedly punching them in the head and face.

One of the employees sustained a broken nose and large forehead welts. The other employee was struck in the ear.

The medium security prison which houses over 1500 men was placed on a Level 1 lockdown as a result of the incident.