Milan man arrested for alleged sexual assault of child, police say

Police say David Drawyer faces three counts of predatory sexual assault of a child. He is currently being held at the Rock Island County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

MILAN, Illinois — Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault of a child and its definition by Illinois law.

Police arrested a Milan man Thursday for an alleged sexual assault of a child, according to a press release from the Milan Police Department.

David M. Drawyer, 42, is being held at the Rock Island County Jail on a $500,000 bond. The Rock Island County Court has charged him with three counts of predatory sexual assault of a child.

Following a sexual assault investigation, the Milan Police Department along with the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation executed a search warrant at Drawyer's residence located in the 100 block of West 2nd Ave.

According to police, investigators found evidence "supporting the arrest of Drawyer," however, they did not disclose exactly what evidence they discovered.

Predatory criminal sexual assault of a child is a felony charge in Illinois. A person commits this crime if they:

Are 17 years or older and the victim is 13 years or younger

Make contact "between the sex organ or anus of one person and the part of the body of another for the purpose of sexual gratification or arousal of the victim or the accused"

Sexually penetrate the victim

Other violations include if the perpetrator is armed with a firearm and discharges it, causes great bodily harm that results in permanent disability or life-threatening injuries, or if they delivered a controlled substance to the victim without the victim's consent or by threat or deception.

If convicted, Drawyer could face no less than six years or no more than 60 depending on the details of the alleged assault.

Milan police will not be giving any more updates on this case, according to the release. The investigation, however, is still ongoing.