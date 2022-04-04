Police: Iowa man killed woman he claimed died from overdose

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — An Iowa man who initially called 911 to report that a woman had suffered a “heroin overdose” has been charged with first-degree murder after officers found a blood-spattered board at the scene.
The Gazette reported that 62-year-old Arthur Flowers of Cedar Rapids was booked into the Linn County Jail on Sunday morning in the bludgeoning death of 22-year-old Emily Elizabeth Leonard.
Officers found Leonard dead in a bathroom with “obvious head injuries” after Flowers called 911 at about 6 p.m. Saturday. Investigators suspected she was struck with the bloodied board that also was found in the bathroom, according to a Linn County criminal complaint.
The Gazette reported Flowers was previously convicted for assaulting women and threatening to kill one woman while wielding a knife, according to court documents. He was also previously convicted of harassment.