Police: Iowa man killed woman he claimed died from overdose

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — An Iowa man who initially called 911 to report that a woman had suffered a “heroin overdose” has been charged with first-degree murder after officers found a blood-spattered board at the scene.

The Gazette reported that 62-year-old Arthur Flowers of Cedar Rapids was booked into the Linn County Jail on Sunday morning in the bludgeoning death of 22-year-old Emily Elizabeth Leonard.

Officers found Leonard dead in a bathroom with “obvious head injuries” after Flowers called 911 at about 6 p.m. Saturday. Investigators suspected she was struck with the bloodied board that also was found in the bathroom, according to a Linn County criminal complaint.