Group altercation leads to fatal shooting Friday in Rock Island

Police said the shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. Friday near the Centennial Expressway on the west side of Rock Island.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A 25-year-old man died after being shot Friday night, July 15 near the Centennial Expressway on the west side of Rock Island, according to the Rock Island Police Department.

The victim, unidentified by police as of Saturday, was involved in an altercation with a group of suspects when the shooting occurred at about 9:50 p.m. Friday on the 1300 block of 4th 1/2 Street.

Police responded to the report of shots fired and found the injured man. He was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Health - Trinity. Ultimately, the man died as a result of his injuries before arrival.

The Rock Island Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division launched a homicide investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information related to the shooting should contact the police department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500. You can also use the P3 Tips app.