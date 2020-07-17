Fugitives wanted for South Carolina murder apprehended in Sterling

The arrests came just under twoo weeks after a car tied to them was found on fire in Lee County.

A pair of fugitives wanted in South Carolina were found hiding out in Sterling, Illinois and arrested just under two weeks after their presence in the QC area was discovered.

28-year-old Jorden Johnson and 20-year-old Latisha Evans were apprehended by the Lee County Joint Operations Group at a residence in the 1500 block of E. 4th Street in Sterling at about 3 a.m. on Friday, July 17.

The pair is being held in the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office pending extradition to South Carolina, where they are wanted for Murder, Attempted Murder, Armed Robbery, and Grand Larceny.