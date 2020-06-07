Lee County Sheriff's Office connects car fire to wanted murder suspects

The department responded to the fire and discovered that it was connected to a couple wanted in South Carolina

The Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a car fire and ended up discovering a piece of evidence in the search for a couple wanted for murder.

Deputies responded to the the fire east of Harmon, Illinois early in the morning on Saturday, July 4th.

Evidence discovered at the scene linked the car to a pair of fugitives, 20-year-old Latisha Evans and 28-year old Jorden Johnson, who are wanted for a Georgetown, South Carolina murder from June 28th.

Johnson and Evans were not near the vehicle when it was discovered. The pair is said to have ties to the Quad City area in Sterling, Rock Falls, Lee County, and Whiteside County. Officials say that the pair is armed and dangerous, and have likely altered their appearance to avoid detection.