Crime

Former East Moline firefighter sentenced in federal child pornography case

Kyle DuPrey was sentenced Wednesday to a term of 10 years in custody, with 5 years of supervised release to follow.
Credit: Scott County Sheriff's Office
Kyle Duprey, 35, is accused of possessing and promoting child pornography, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A former East Moline firefighter was sentenced in a federal court for his role in the distribution and receipt of child pornography.

Kyle Daniel DuPrey, a LeClaire resident, was arrested in November 2022 and initially charged in Scott County with three counts of sexually exploiting a minor. 

The case was dismissed in February 2023 in Scott County as federal charges were filed in the U.S. District Court- Southern District of Iowa. DuPrey was charged with two counts of the distribution and receipt of child pornography.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, DuPrey was sentenced to a term of 120 months in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons, followed by a 5-year term of supervised release. He is also ordered to pay $14,100 in restitution and assessment.

The investigation into Duprey began on Nov. 4 after the sheriff's office received a tip from the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This task force works with state and local law enforcement agencies to investigate cyber enticement and child pornography cases.

Investigators found enough evidence against Duprey to press charges. According to the criminal complaint, Duprey allegedly sent a video of a "prepubescent" girl and an unknown man engaged in a sexual encounter via Kik Messenger. 

A search warrant conducted found the video on Duprey's Kik Messenger account confirmed the video was sent from him. The affidavit did not disclose to who he sent it. 

