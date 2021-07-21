East Moline man convicted on federal gun charges

22-year-old Davion Demitri Gary was sentenced to five and half years in federal prison for a shots fired incident from April 2020.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — An East Moline man will spend more than five years in federal prison for breaking the terms of his parole and possessing an illegal firearm.

A federal judge sentenced 22-year-old Davion Demitri Gary to 65 months in prison on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

According to court documents, Davenport Police were called to an apartment on April 21, 2020 for a shots fired incident.

Police made contact with Gary after stopping a car they suspected might be involved. Inside the car were guns, drugs and a large amount of ammunition.

A witness later identified Gary as the shooter.

At the time of the incident, Gary was on parole through the State of Iowa for a prior incident in which he shot someone.