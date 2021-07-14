x
Cristhian Bahena Rivera's sentencing is delayed, court to hear arguments on new evidence Thursday

Sentencing has been delayed for Cristhian Bahena Rivera.
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, center, stands with his attorney Jennifer Frese, right, as he listens as the verdict is announced in his trial, Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport, Iowa. A jury on Friday found Cristhian Bahena Rivera guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who vanished while out for a run in 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, pool)

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — Sentencing has been delayed for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the man found guilty of murdering University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts while she was out for a run in July of 2018.

Instead of moving forward with sentencing on Thursday, the court will hear a motion to compel. This means the court is being asked to look at information that relates to the case.

Court documents show Bahena Rivera's defense team filed a motion for a new trial after his attorneys said two unrelated people came forward on the same day, May 26, claiming to know more about Tibbetts' murder. 

May 26 was the day Bahena Rivera took the stand in his own defense, detailing a scenario where two masked men forced him to drive them and ultimately placed Tibbetts' body in his trunk. 

Bahena Rivera ultimately left her body in a cornfield and later led police to the scene.  

Judge Joel Yates has agreed to hear testimony from one of the people who came forward, an inmate from the Mount Pleasant Correctional Center. The date of this testimony is to be determined.

