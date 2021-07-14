Cristhian Bahena Rivera's sentencing is delayed, court to hear arguments on new evidence Thursday

Sentencing has been delayed for Cristhian Bahena Rivera.

Instead of moving forward with sentencing on Thursday, the court will hear a motion to compel. This means the court is being asked to look at information that relates to the case.

Court documents show Bahena Rivera's defense team filed a motion for a new trial after his attorneys said two unrelated people came forward on the same day, May 26, claiming to know more about Tibbetts' murder.

May 26 was the day Bahena Rivera took the stand in his own defense, detailing a scenario where two masked men forced him to drive them and ultimately placed Tibbetts' body in his trunk.

Bahena Rivera ultimately left her body in a cornfield and later led police to the scene.