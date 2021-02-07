Davenport Police make arrest in IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union robbery

29-year-old Zachary Cahill faces multiple theft charges after police say he robbed a credit union on Kimberly Road Wednesday morning, June 30.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police have arrested the man who robbed a credit union on Kimberly Road Wednesday morning, June 30.

Davenport police, along with Rock Island Police and the FBI charged 29-year-old Zachary Cahill of Davenport with second-degree robbery.

Police said around 10:40 a.m. he came into the IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, implied he had a weapon and demanded the teller give him money. He then got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Detectives were called to the scene and continued investigating into the afternoon.

Cahill also faces first-degree theft charges in connection to a June 9 car-theft in the 1300 block of N Harrison Street, as well as two outstanding warrants for failure to appear after using an unauthorized credit card and possession of a controlled substance.