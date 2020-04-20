18 year-old arrested in shooting of Rock Island teen

Two 16-year-olds were injured in a shooting in Rock Island Sunday night.
It happened around 11:40 p.m. Sunday, April 19, in the 500 block of 6th Street, near Denkmann Park, when an unknown suspect fired into a residence.
The shots hit two 16-year-old males. One sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital. He is in stable condition but remains hospitalized.
The second teen only received a minor abrasion not related to a gunshot. He was treated at the scene and released.
Police have arrested Jsean Mowery. He's charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
The investigation remains on-going and anyone with information can contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.