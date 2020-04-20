18 year-old arrested in shooting of Rock Island teen

Police are still investigating the Sunday, April 19 shooting.

Two 16-year-olds were injured in a shooting in Rock Island Sunday night.

It happened around 11:40 p.m. Sunday, April 19, in the 500 block of 6th Street, near Denkmann Park, when an unknown suspect fired into a residence.

The shots hit two 16-year-old males. One sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital. He is in stable condition but remains hospitalized.

The second teen only received a minor abrasion not related to a gunshot. He was treated at the scene and released.

Police have arrested Jsean Mowery. He's charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.