Mowery sentenced to 5 years for shooting of Rock Island teen

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Jsean Mowery was sentenced Tuesday for his involvement in an April 2020 shooting that left two Rock Island teens injured.

Mowery fired several shots into a home shortly before midnight April 19, 2020, on the 500 block of 6th Street. The shots hit two 16-year-old boys, one of whom sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was hospitalized for his injuries. The other teen was treated at the scene for a minor abrasion.

Mowery pleaded guilty Thursday, Sept. 9 to aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony. He was sentenced to 57 months (a little less than 5 years) at the Illinois Department of Corrections, with 1 year of mandatory supervision upon release.