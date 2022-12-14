x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

Winter clothing donation drive at Modern Woodmen headquarters this Saturday

The event will run from 4 to 8 p.m.
Credit: KIII

DAVENPORT, Iowa — It's that time again to donate any new or gently used winter clothing that you and your family no longer need.

Modern Woodmen of America is asking for donations that will be given to SAL Community Services, a local nonprofit organization that provides resources and support for low-income working families.

Donations will be collected through a drive-thru service outside Modern Woodmen’s home office at 1701 First Avenue in Rock Island.

The event runs from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

United States Postal Service releases stamp of the new 1-74 bridge

Before You Leave, Check This Out