Winter clothing donation drive at Modern Woodmen headquarters this Saturday

The event will run from 4 to 8 p.m.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — It's that time again to donate any new or gently used winter clothing that you and your family no longer need.

Modern Woodmen of America is asking for donations that will be given to SAL Community Services, a local nonprofit organization that provides resources and support for low-income working families.

Donations will be collected through a drive-thru service outside Modern Woodmen’s home office at 1701 First Avenue in Rock Island.