First Day Project needs your help collecting school supplies for Quad Cities kids

Each year, the First Day Project helps thousands of kids in the Quad Cities get the supplies they need to have a successful school year.

MOLINE, Ill. — Since 2006, schools and volunteers in the Quad Cities have helped students by gathering school supplies through the First Day Project.

The First Day Project unites public schools in the area to meet the needs of students. Approximately 24,000 kids in the area come from families with incomes low enough to be eligible for free and reduced-fee waivers for school meals and fees.

Every student deserves the chance to start their school year off on the right foot. The First Day Project will supply thousands of kids with the tools needed for that.

WQAD News 8 will host a drop-off day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 28 in front of our studios. Come help us pack the bus!

Below you'll find a list of supplies and a map showing all of the other drop-off sites. Supplies can be donated July 6-30.

SUPPLIES NEEDED

High Priority:

Glue sticks.

Spiral notebooks.

Pencils.

Pens.

Pocket folders.

Other Items:

Colored pencils.

Composition notebooks.

Crayons.

Erasers.

Notebook paper.

Pencil boxes.

Rulers.

Scissors.

Washable markers.

Watercolor paints.

Monetary donations can also be made through the QC Community Foundation First Day Fund. Click/tap here to make your donation online.

DROP-OFF LOCATIONS