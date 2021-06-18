x
Family Resources holds 'Fill the Truck' event Saturday at area Hy-Vees

Volunteers are collecting new, basic need items that can be used at shelter and housing services
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Family Resources 'Fill the Truck' event is back!

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday June 19 at thirteen Hy-Vee stores in the area.

Staff and volunteers are looking to collect unused items that can be used in their shelter and housing services. That includes things like brooms, mops, eating utensils and other kitchen and bathroom supplies.  A complete list of items in need can be found here.

Supplies can be dropped off at any of the Hy-Vee locations listed below.

Bettendorf:
Middle Road & Devils Glen Road

Clinton:
S. 4th Street

Davenport:
53rd & Utica Ridge Road
Kimberly & Eastern Ave.
Rockingham Road
W. Locust & Lincoln Road
W. Kimberly & N. Pine Street

Milan:
W. 10th Street

Moline:
John Deere Road
Avenue of the Cities

Muscatine:
2nd Avenue

Rock Island:
18th Avenue

Silvis:
2001 5th Street