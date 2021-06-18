Family Resources holds 'Fill the Truck' event Saturday at area Hy-Vees

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Family Resources 'Fill the Truck' event is back!
The event runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday June 19 at thirteen Hy-Vee stores in the area.
Staff and volunteers are looking to collect unused items that can be used in their shelter and housing services. That includes things like brooms, mops, eating utensils and other kitchen and bathroom supplies. A complete list of items in need can be found here.
Supplies can be dropped off at any of the Hy-Vee locations listed below.
Bettendorf:
Middle Road & Devils Glen Road
Clinton:
S. 4th Street
Davenport:
53rd & Utica Ridge Road
Kimberly & Eastern Ave.
Rockingham Road
W. Locust & Lincoln Road
W. Kimberly & N. Pine Street
Milan:
W. 10th Street
Moline:
John Deere Road
Avenue of the Cities
Muscatine:
2nd Avenue
Rock Island:
18th Avenue
Silvis:
2001 5th Street