$224K raised for River Bend Food Bank to meet emergency needs for the winter

The Quad Cities Community Foundation and 12 other groups worked together and exceeded their fundraising goal to help the food pantry in a challenging time of year.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Over a dozen Quad Cities organizations worked together to help River Bend Food Bank get the resources it needs to help people this winter.

The food bank was given a donation of $224,000 by the coalition, which had set a joint goal of $200K that it exceeded in just two weeks.

The fundraiser was catalyzed by a $50,000 donation from the Quad Cities Community Foundation, which was later matched by the Hubbell-Waterman foundation.

According to QCCF, food donations, which River Bend relies on to supply itself and its 400 hunger relief partners, were down 40% in 2022. While food organizations are able to supplement their services with their own money to some extent, they face the same economic troubles that many people do and needed some additional help.

“At a time when food insecurity continues to rise, the timing of the Community Foundation’s campaign was perfect,” said Nancy Renkes, president and CEO of River Bend Food Bank. “Our board of directors, team members, and especially the children and adults facing hunger in our region are grateful for this amazing contribution that will provide more than one million meals to those in need. This is the kind of support that truly puts the word ‘community’ in the Community Foundation.”

These 13 community groups contributed to the fundraiser:

Ascentra Credit Union

Doris & Victor Day Foundation

Duncan J. Cameron Family Foundation Fund

Hubbell-Waterman Foundation

John J. and Bette J. Schmid Endowment

Kenneth and Sharon Glassman Fund

Kleine Family Foundation Endowment

Morency Family Charitable Giving Fund

Paul and Beverly Eckert Fund

Quad Cities Community Foundation

Mr. Randal and Mrs. Debra Sergesketter

Regional Development Authority

Rock Island Community Foundation

“This community’s generosity never fails to inspire us,” QCCF president and CEO Sue Hafkemeyer said. “We steadfastly believe that we can do more together than we can alone—and what a tremendous demonstration of that belief. As funders, it’s imperative for us to respond to needs that arise in our region and join forces in addressing them. For the donors who contributed to help the food bank combat hunger this winter, we have so much admiration and gratitude.”

You can donate to River Bend Food Bank by clicking/tapping here.

More From News 8