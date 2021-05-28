U.S. Secretary of Agriculture talks with WQAD about the potential for free pre-school and community college

Tom Vilsack joined us Friday morning to talk about how he thinks the plan could help people in rural communities.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack joined us Friday morning, May 28th, to talk about how he thinks the plan could help people in rural communities.

Vilsack, a former governor in Iowa, says the plan would provide free universal pre-school to all three and four year-olds. It would also provide two years of free community college to students. Vilsack says farmers are concerned with how the federal government is going to pay for this.

"The reality is the President's been very clear about this," Vilsack said when asked if there would be a tax increase on the rich to pay for the plan. "He does not believe anyone who makes less than $400,000 should be affected by the costs of this program. He also believes it's not appropriate to add to the national debt with these programs, so he's directly indicated how he would pay for these programs."