Farmers to Families forced to move to third location

Large crowds causing traffic jams is forcing Farmers to Families to find a bigger location.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Starting tomorrow, the food assistance program "Farmers to Families" will move to its third location. The program set up in the parking lot of Modern Woodmen Park last week, where they had a drive thru for families in need to receive free food boxes.

The line of cars flooded into River Drive, causing hazardous traffic congestion. Modern Woodmen park was the second location Farmers to Families have tried to function out of. Neither of the locations were able to fit the quantity of people in need of the food boxes.

"I'd like to invite everyone who needs the assistance to come and find us tomorrow at Credit Island Park here at 2200 West River Drive in Davenport" news media contact, Ken Croken said.