Survey: Illinoisans spend 2nd most on houseplants

MOLINE, Ill. — Houseplants are loved across the country. The benefits of houseplants include improved air quality, reduced stress, and may even help with physical and mental health, according to HomeAdvisor.

HomeAdvisor surveyed over 2,200 Americans and Illinois ranks third for states with the most "green thumbs".

The survey found that Illinoisans spend about $55 on houseplants per year (ranking second in the nation). While Illinoisians are ranked 4th in the country at taking care of their houseplants, they also admit to killing at least one plant, 52% in fact.

Illinois homes are usually pretty full of plants, too. The average home in Illinois has at least eight houseplants. In Iowa, the average home has seven houseplants.

Colorado tops the list of plant hoarders with 15 houseplants on average per house.

There may also be certain generational factors that play into the number of houseplants. Baby boomers and Gen X-ers have more houseplants on average (seven) than Millenials who have six, and Gen Z-ers average five.

A quarter of Americans say they prefer plants to pets.

