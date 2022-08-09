Have a ragweed allergy? Here are some tips on how to treat yourself

A 20 year study showed that most places are seeing ragweed season extend anywhere from 6 to 15 days

MOLINE, Ill. — As we head into late summer and into fall, we will be entering ragweed season. Ragweed season could be affected by a warming climate.

From 1995 to 2015 ragweed pollen was collected at different latitudes in 11 cities throughout the U.S. In 10 out of the 11 cities, ragweed season was longer by the end of the experiment.

At each location, pollen spores were counted and identified using a microscope. Pollen counts at stations in the location were analyzed to determine the start and end dates of each year's ragweed pollen season.

Ragweed season length has grown anywhere from six to 25 days, the one city that saw a decrease in length was only by the day. Northern cities saw an increase in length and the southern city saw a decrease in length.

Climate change can affect pollen in many ways.

Warmer spring temperatures can cause plants to start making pollen earlier and warmer fall temperatures can cause plants, like ragweed, to continue to produce later than normal.

Warmer temperatures and increased carbon dioxide allow plants to produce pollen in larger quantities, resulting in a longer pollen season with a higher pollen count.

Changes in the length of a ragweed season can also be linked to the timing of the first frost. The first frost happened later in some of the northern cities that were used during the experiment, allowing ragweed season to last longer.

The data doesn’t show the intensity of ragweed season — just its length.

There's more that can impact the ragweed season, such as variations in temperature and precipitation, extreme weather events like floods and droughts; and changes in plant diversity

Collecting more years of data will provide us with a better picture of ragweed season length.

Here are the symptoms of ragweed allergy:

Sneezing

Runny nose

Nasal congestion

Headaches

Irritated eyes

Itchy throat

Here are some treatments for ragweed allergies:

Allergy shots.

Prescriptions must start 12 weeks before ragweed season begins.

Over-the-counter allergy medicine.

Tips to deal with pollen: