Advocates launch new fundraiser to help repair Starved Rock

In 2019, Starved Rock State Park welcomed nearly 2.3 Million visitors - and their trails took the beating.

A new fundraising campaign has launched to help save a crumbling Starved Rock State Park.

News 8 cameras highlighted some of the overcrowding issues back in October.

Earlier this month, a three-part fundraiser called "For the Love of Starved Rock" was announced.

"The hope is to get an ADA compliant trail that is wheelchair and stroller-friendly," said Starved Rock Marketing Director, Kathy Casstevens walking along a dirt path.

Phase I of the project is to make that path an ADA accessible trail - leading from the overflow parking lot to an overlook deck at French Canyon.

"We need it paved with concrete or asphalt so that wheel chairs can navigate it," said Casstevens.

She said paving a trail will not only improve public safety, but also help save the park from further erosion.

"It would preserve and protect it for years – generations – to come," Casstevens said.

Right now, Tonti Canyon's trails and bridges are closed to the public due to erosion caused by heavy foot traffic.

"It’s not safe to hike on that sandstone ledge," Casstevens said. "We don’t want people falling. We don’t want people getting hurt."

However, she admits nothing comes for free.

"It takes money to make these trails safe," she said.

There is little to no money being offered at the state level so local agencies formed a collaborative effort. "For the Love of Starved Rock" is a joint effort by the Starved Rock Lodge, Starved Rock Foundation, Starved Rock Walkers Club, Starved Rock Clean Up Crew, and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

"We’re out there with an idea," said Casstevens. "And unless we put the idea up the flagpole it will never happen."

Lisa Sons with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said the future of parks, whether national or state, involves working with the community.

"I want to be able to develop a trail system that is suitable for all users and also suitable for the site itself," said Sons. "So we can protect the canyons and we can grow with the site."

Sons said it is time Starved Rock begins changing with demands of society.

"People always ask, 'How can I get to a canyon or a waterfall without using stairs?' And the answer is you can’t," said Sons. "So once this is developed – the answer will be yes."

Phases II and III of the project involve building and repairing boardwalks around LaSalle and Tonti Canyon because the sandstone ledges are too narrow and not safe for hikers.

All three phases will cost an estimated $500,000. The "For the Love of Starved Rock" campaign will kick off on April 5th with a dinner hosted by Starved Rock Lodge, Tangled Roots Brewing Company, US Foods and several local businesses.