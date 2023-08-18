Healthcare organizations hosting career fairs

MercyOne and UnityPoint Health are both looking for people to fill various healthcare roles.

MOLINE, Ill. — Two healthcare organizations in the Quad Cities area are hosting hiring events. MercyOne and UnityPoint Health are both looking for people to fill various healthcare roles.

Healthcare system MercyOne will be holding a virtual career fair for nurses across the organization. The fair goes from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, according to a press release from MercyOne Eastern Iowa.

The fair is open to nurses who are interested in providing services virtually, according to Pamela Glennon, communication lead for MercyOne Eastern Iowa.

Interested applicants can meet with a recruiter by filling out this contact form. According to the release, applicants will be connected with a MercyOne recruiter within 24 business hours.

More information about careers with MercyOne can be found here.

UnityPoint Health– Robert Young Center and Center for Alcohol & Drug Services will be hosting an in-person hiring event to fill its team with "mental health and substance use disorder professionals," according to a press release.

On-the-spot interviews will be available on Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will be inside the Robert Young Center Community Support Program building at 2200 Third Ave. in Rock Island.

The organization is looking for people to fill open positions in crisis services, outpatient clinics, inpatient and community-based settings, according to the release.

behavioral health technicians

care coordinators

counselors

licensed counselors

mental health professionals

RNs

peer recovery specialists

prevention specialists

social workers

substance use disorder counselors

UnityPoint requests that applicants bring a resume and apply online before the hiring event. More information about careers with UnityPoint can be found here.