Job fairs return for USP Thomson, correctional officer roles to be filled

The federal prison is focused on hiring military veterans but welcomes anyone with at least three years of supervising experience in any field.

Example video title will go here for this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa — USP Thomson is looking for new correctional officers through its Direct Hire Career Fairs.

The federal prison in Carroll County hosted the job fair at the Cambria Hotel in Bettendorf after months of pausing them.

This is after USP Thomson changed its mission in March to focus on housing low-security inmates. It also comes after reported violence among inmates and staff, drug exposures in the mailroom and calls for the warden's removal.

AFGE Local 4070 president Jon Zumkehr, which is the prison's staff union, said the work environment has improved.

"We have a new leadership team at Thomson," Zumkehr said. "We're motivated [by] a change in leadership, a change in culture at USP Thomson. Staff are motivated now and we're happy to have more people on."

Zumkehr said military veterans are the number one focus for hiring, but those with supervising experience are also welcome.

"We want to bring veterans on board, but people with 3 years supervisory experience — doesn't have to be law enforcement, can be supervisory experience at their work," he said. "We can help translate that into what we'd need at USP Thomson — veterans, same thing."

Zumkehr said similar career fairs will be hosted each month.