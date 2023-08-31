Muscatine looking to fill city-wide job vacancies

Muscatine has 11 positions up for grabs throughout different city departments.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Residents in and around the city of Muscatine are encouraged by the city administration to apply for current job openings.

Whether someone has a gift with numbers and calculations, or they're more hands-on and prefer being outdoors, there's likely a position available. Even the police and fire departments are looking at adding more first responders to their schedules.

People interested in seeing what jobs are available can find the link on the city website. For some who don't like technology or can't access the internet, the city's Department of Human Resources is available to help find the right job.