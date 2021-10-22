UAW negotiators hold meetings, book rooms at Moline hotel, staff say

Managers at Stoney Creek Hotel in Moline told News 8 that the UAW is holding meetings at their location as contract negotiations continue with John Deere officials.

New information is being released as contract negotiations continue between John Deere and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union.

Managers at Stoney Creek Hotel in Moline told News 8 that the UAW is holding meetings at their location.

Staff said all of the conference rooms have been booked by the union from September through November.

Management said hotel rooms were filled with UAW members in early October during the time a tentative contract deal was reached.

News 8 found several people wearing UAW attire inside and outside of the hotel Thursday, Oct. 21. Reporter Devin Brooks asked union members where talks stand and how long negotiations may continue. One member responded, "No comment, but thank you."

Both sides of the contract dispute have remained tight-lipped surrounding developments.

Hotel staff said they have noticed UAW members meet at various times every week.