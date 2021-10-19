John Deere, UAW resume negotiation as strikers receive community support

On Day 6 of the John Deere strike, workers on the picket line felt the support of community supply caravans as the two sides resumed negotiations.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — As Day 6 of the John Deere UAW strike went by, workers felt the support of community members when a caravan of food and supplies reached the front lines.

The strike continued on Tuesday, October 19 for its sixth day with the UAW and John Deere resuming negotiations after the strike decision first came down on October 14.

As the process begins, striking workers are still on the front lines speaking their mind.

They were joined by community members and leaders pitching in to support them with the things they need to keep going.

Community members, led by Illinois State Representative Gregg Johnson, put together a supply caravan consisting of food, supplies, and support and delivered to the picket line.