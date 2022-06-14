Fair Oaks Foods to build new food production facility in Davenport

The Wisconsin-based meat company announced a new production facility will be constructed in Davenport and open in early 2024.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A new food production facility is planned to open in Davenport in 2024 and create over 200 new jobs.

In a press conference on Tuesday, June 14, the City of Davenport announced that Fair Oak Foods, a Wisconsin-based company specializing in meat, is planning to build a new food production facility in Davenport.

The $134 million project includes a 150,000-square-foot facility built in the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center. It would create an estimated 247 new jobs when it opens in early 2024.

Fair Oaks Foods officials say the Davenport facility will specialize in fully-cooked bacon as an extension of the company's current capabilities. The company will be looking to hire positions in production, warehousing, sanitation, management, maintenance and support.

“I am extremely excited to expand our business to the great city of Davenport. We look forward to a long-standing relationship with the QC community, the City, and the State of Iowa," said Michael L. Thompson, CEO & president of Fair Oaks Foods. "My dream is to build a long-standing ‘Legacy’ family business. The opportunity that the city has extended to us is the right fit, at the right time, for Fair Oaks Foods. It will be a great opportunity for our people to live and thrive in this region. We look forward to providing new jobs and opportunities for the community. Davenport is a great place for families, and I am proud to add the Fair Oaks Foods family to the state of Iowa.”

The Davenport City Council is expected to vote on the commitment on Wednesday, June 15. If the vote passes, the City will provide a 60% tax rebate to the company for 15 years, minus the upfront cost.

"I am excited to welcome Fair Oaks Foods to Davenport and the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center,” said Davenport Mayor Mike Matson. “Their investment in our community shows that the QC and Davenport is the ideal place for companies to locate and grow businesses. We look forward to this project adding to the vibrancy of our local economy.”