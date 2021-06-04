NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: The Ranch Way - The Condiment Experiment

We are taking a new trend... a little too far - or are we?
On Nailed It Or Failed It on Friday, June 4th on Good Morning Quad Cities, we marinated some dill pickle spears with ranch dressing mix. It's a snack that's people are raving about more than they're ranting about - so we decided to try it... and some.
The pickles were great - even better if you mix in the seasoning and then let it sit for 24 hours. Then, we decided to try some stuff from this article - watermelon... and Oreos. Click the video above to see how they tasted!