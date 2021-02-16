Don't forget to check your exhaust vent pipes for snow and ice blockage

Carefully clearing away snow and ice from your plastic intake or exhaust vents can prevent carbon monoxide buildup or other damage to your heating system.

During the extreme cold, don't forget to check your outdoor exhaust pipes, to keep them clear of ice and snow.

Public safety agencies are reminding people to bundle up, take a look, and clear any blockages from these pipes. Not only can these clogged pipes wreak havoc on your furnace's operation, but it could cause a build-up of carbon monoxide inside the home, according to plumbing and heating company, Cocalico.

According to the Center for Disease Control, carbon monoxide is odorless and colorless, which can cause sudden illness and death.

Eastern Iowa Fireground Photos, a Facebook page devoted to fire safety and news posted a reminder about how to prevent dangerous ice buildup.

If you have an exhaust pipe, like the ones pictured, it's recommended that you carefully clear away built up ice, noting to use caution to not break the tube.

"If this exhaust were to become clogged, the chances of having carbon monoxide in your home (will) greatly increase," said the post from Eastern Iowa Fireground Photos.

MidAmerican Energy also echoed this warning, to ensure plastic intake and exhaust vent pipes are clear of snow and ice. Doing this can also help keep your home running at its most energy-efficient level.