Illinois ranks as No. 1 state for frozen pipe damage; here's what you can do to keep your pipes in tact

Homeowners in Illinois claimed more than $7.2 million in pipe damages in 2020.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The latest State Farm Insurance report ranked Illinois as the number one state for frozen pipe damage.

In 2020, Illinois homeowners claimed more than $7.2 million in pipe damages.

As temperatures are expected to drop to single digits during the weekend of February 5, plumbers advise families to check their indoor plumbing.

Employee at Peterson Plumbing, Mark Jones says there are a few preventives to fight against freezing pipes.

“If I have one message for someone to keep their pipes from freezing, it is to allow the water to flow and to leave their faucet dripping,” Jones said.

Water that is at a standstill can freeze, while running water cannot.

Frozen pipes are more common than some may think.

“It just takes a pin hole, about the size of a pencil led, to let air in and cause a pipe to freeze” said Jones.

Many homeowners may not recognize these small damages at first glance.

Though leaving a faucet on could slightly raise a water bill, Jones says the price is much cheaper than dealing with frozen pipe damage.