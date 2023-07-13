x
Family

Quad Cities Family Fair returns this August

More than 20 vendors will offer resources and information on disability-inclusive services in the QC.
Credit: Hand in Hand
Families at vendor booths at the Quad Cities Area Family Fair.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Families with special needs can explore a wide variety of programs in one place at the Quad Cities Area Family Fair on Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The event, co-hosted by Hand in Hand and GiGi's Playhouse, is free to attend and caters to all families, ages and abilities. It will feature more than 20 vendors with information about fall programs, volunteer opportunities, adaptive sports, therapeutic programs and inclusive young adult activities. 

A free music therapy class from Quad Cities Music Therapy will be at 10 a.m. on the stage.

Here are the organizations attending so far:

