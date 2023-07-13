Quad Cities Family Fair returns this August

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Families with special needs can explore a wide variety of programs in one place at the Quad Cities Area Family Fair on Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon.
The event, co-hosted by Hand in Hand and GiGi's Playhouse, is free to attend and caters to all families, ages and abilities. It will feature more than 20 vendors with information about fall programs, volunteer opportunities, adaptive sports, therapeutic programs and inclusive young adult activities.
A free music therapy class from Quad Cities Music Therapy will be at 10 a.m. on the stage.
Here are the organizations attending so far:
- Hand in Hand
- GiGi’s Playhouse
- The Arc of the Quad Cities Area
- Augustana College Roseman Center for Speech, Language, and Hearing
- Birth to Five Illinois
- Brain Injury Alliance- Quad Cities Chapter
- Child Care Resource and Referral of Midwestern Illinois
- Davenport Parks and Recreation
- Genesis Outpatient Pediatric Therapy Center
- Handicapped Development Center
- Individual Advocacy Group
- IA & IL Challenger League Baseball
- Maxim Healthcare Services
- Putnam Museum and Science Center
- Quad Cities Music Therapy
- Quad City Sled Hockey Association
- SAL Community Services
- Scott County Special Olympics
- Special Olympics Illinois
- Special Olympics Illinois Region F
Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel