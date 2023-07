Class 1A and 2A play at Merchants Park in Carroll, while Class 3A and 4A play at Duane Banks Baseball Stadium in Iowa City.

IOWA, USA — The 2023 IHSAA State Baseball Tournament is here.

You can find a full schedule of games below. This story will be updated throughout the tournament with scores and updated pairings.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals: Tuesday, July 18

11:30 a.m. — No. 1 Johnston vs. No. 8 Iowa City, Liberty

2 p.m. — No. 4 Dowling Catholic vs. No. 5 Dallas Center-Grimes

5 p.m. — No. 3 Southeast Polk vs. No. 6 Cedar Falls

7:30 p.m. — No. 2 Iowa City, City High vs. No. 7 Ames

Semifinals: Thursday, July 20 (5 and 7:30 p.m.)

Championship: Friday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals: Monday, July 17

11:30 a.m. — No. 2 North Polk, Alleman vs. No. 7 Spencer

2 p.m. — No. 3 Marion vs. No. 6 Carlisle

5 p.m. — No. 1 Epworth, Western Dubuque vs. No. 8 Harlan Community

7:30 p.m. — No. 4 Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque vs. No. 5 Ballard

Semifinals: Wednesday, July 19 (5 and 7:30 p.m.)

Championship: Friday, July 21 at 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals: Tuesday, July 18

11 a.m. — No. 1 Beckman Catholic, Dyersville vs. No. 8 Pella Christian

1:30 p.m. — No. 4 West Lyon, Inwood vs. No. 5 Van Buren County

4:30 p.m. — No. 3 Cascade vs. No. 6 Woodward-Granger

7 p.m. — No. 2 Underwood vs. No. 7 Williamsburg

Semifinals: Thursday, July 20 (4:30 and 7 p.m.)

Championship: Friday, July 21 at 2:30 p.m.

Class 1A

Quarterfinals: Monday, July 17

11 a.m. — No. 1 Kingsley-Pierson vs. No. 8 South Winneshiek

1:30 p.m. — No. 4 Notre Dame, Burlington vs. No. 5 Lisbon

4:30 p.m. — No. 2 St. Mary's, Remsen vs. No. 7 Saint Ansgar

7 p.m. — No. 3 Lynnville-Sully vs. No. 6 Gehlen Catholic, LeMars

Semifinals: Wednesday, July 19 (4:30 and 7 p.m.)