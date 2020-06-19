Fish for free this weekend in Illinois

It's free fishing days in Illinois through Monday

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — It's free to take the whole family fishing this weekend in Illinois.

The Illnois DNR hosts a free weekend of fishing for four days every summer.

Like last year, this year happens to also line up with Father's Day weekend.

Normally you need a license to fish, but that is waived until Monday.

Fisherman Matt DeLoose says it's his way of getting the kids out of the house after being cooped up for so long during COVID-19.

"It's always good to take your kids out and take them fishing. If you don't know it, have never done it, it's fun to do."

You can look up fishing spots near you on the DNR website.