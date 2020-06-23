Want to help kids start the school year off right? Send a 'Note of Inspiration'

CHICAGO — We've seen countless acts of generosity over the past three months, and some of those acts have involved teachers giving back to students. Now though, there's a program in Illinois, offering something similar, with a special note inside of their gift.
Back 2 School Illinois CEO Matthew Kurtzman is joining Wednesday morning, June 24th, during Good Morning Quad Cities to talk about a 'Notes of Inspiration' program he's offering to parents in the state.
Back 2 School Illinois provides low-income families with school supplies that they need for the upcoming year. Now the group wants parents to writes 'Notes of Inspiration' for the supplies that go to each and every student. To sign up to write one, click here.