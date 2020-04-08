Theresa Greenfield appears live on Good Morning Quad Cities Wednesday

Greenfield faces Iowa U.S. Senator Joni Ernst Tuesday, November 3rd.

There are just three months until the November elections, and women are dominating some area faces.

For the first time every, two women are running against each other for one of Iowa's U.S. Senate seats. Incumbent U.S. Senator and Republican Joni Ernst, appeared on Good Morning Quad Cities Thursday, July 16th. She faces Democratic opponent Theresa Greenfield.