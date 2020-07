The senator joins Good Morning Quad Cities around 6:20 a.m.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — We continue our conversation on the coroanvirus pandemic with Iowa U.S. Senator Joni Ernst Thursday, July 16th.

Ernst appears at the WIC Program building downtown for a drive thru diaper bank Wednesday, July 15th. It's open to the public, and it starts at 2:30 p.m.