COMING SOON: New Expo Center, Brewery, plus Fast Food Chains Coming to East Moline and Monmouth

You ask. We answer!

What’s going in here? What’s happening over there? These are questions we all ask as we drive around town and Good Morning Quad Cities’ Coming Soon Segment is about answering those questions.

Here are this week's updates:

Championship Drive, Bettendorf

There are several new buildings going up on the south side of the TBK Bank Sports Complex and one of them will house Twin Span Brewing.

According to Twin Span's Facebook Page, they're starting to hire hosts/hostesses, waiters/waitresses, kitchen staff, and bartenders. They're holding open interviews this Saturday, March 7th from 10am-2pm.

7th Street and Avenue of the Cities, East Moline

Mayor Reggie Freeman says Taco John's is putting in a new restaurant, next to the Maid-Rite and Subway. Freeman thinks it could open in two months.

3rd Street and Bend Blvd, East Moline

Freeman also says a group of local investors are creating a 100,000+ square foot expo center near The Bend. Mecum Auctions, a nationally known auction company, will be the prime user of the facility.

Freeman says benefits of the development are increased employment, sales tax revenue, and more visitors to the city itself.

U.S. 34 and North Main Street, Monmouth