Quad Cities museums offer rich history, special deals during QC Museum Week

Visit Quad Cities has designated June 5-12 as QC Museum Week to celebrate the bi-state region's science, art and history museums.

MOLINE, Ill. — Trying to find a fun yet educational experience to keep you or your kids occupied this summer? Look no further! The Quad Cities' official tourism organization, Visit Quad Cities, is partnering with area museums for its 7th annual QC Museum Week.

The bi-state event, which spans June 5-12, celebrates the region's art, science and history museums. Each one offers a different experience to appeal to people of all ages and interests.

“The Quad Cities is home to more than 10 museums,” Vice President Marketing & Communications for Visit Quad Cities Charlotte Doehler-Morrison said in its announcement. “We invite people to get out and explore with family and friends and discover new stories, experiences and adventures.”

Participating area museums will be offering special deals, exhibits and programs. Here are just some of the specials running throughout the week:

Find the full lists of museum week specials by clicking/tapping here.