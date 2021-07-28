Commemerating the Korean War Armistice on its 68th anniversary

Veterans gathered at the Rock Island National Cemetery for a wreath laying ceremony, rifle salute and taps.

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — The Korean War Veterans Association - Quad Cities Chapter commemorated the 68th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice on Tuesday, July 27 with an annual wreath laying ceremony.

Veterans and the public gathered at the Rock Island National Cemetery on the Arsenal just after 10 a.m. for the wreath laying, rifle salute and taps.

Korean War Veteran, Ron Sears, said they started holding the ceremony 12 years ago with just a handful of veterans. Sears said he was recruited for the war right out of high school from the Illinois National Guard.

"We are the forgotten war. You always hear about World War I, World War II, then they jump right into Vietnam, and they jump right over Korean War," said Sears.

The Korean War, which lasted about three years, ended on July 27, 1953. The signing marked the end of the longest negotiated armistice in history: 158 meetings spread over more than two years.