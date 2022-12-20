x
Quad Cities Triathlon returns in 2023

The QC Triathlon is officially returning in 2023 after a four-year hiatus. The 21st Quad Cities Triathlon will take place at West Lake Park on June 17, 2023.
Credit: Quad Cities Triathlon

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Quad Cities Triathlon is officially returning in 2023 after four years of hiatus, according to a news release. 

The triathlon hasn't been held since 2019 due to construction projects taking place at Davenport's West Lake Park

Now, one of only two triathlons in the Quad Cities area is returning for Quad Cities triathletes.

The date for the 21st Quad Cities Triathlon is June 17, 2023.Since their first race in 2000, participants have grown from 300 to their capacity of 600 racers.

The race consists of a 600 yard swim, 15-mile bike ride and a 5K run. The distances are manageable for many beginners.

Race details and registration is open on the race's official website.

