Coming this June to the Adler: Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show!

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Bluey's Big Play is coming to The Adler Theatre! The time has come to meet the beloved Heeler family, which will be coming to the Adler on June 14-15 with Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show.

The play is based on the Emmy® Award-winning animated preschool series, which airs on Disney Junior, Disney Channel, and Disney+.

You can get tickets starting on Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. They will be available at ticketmaster.com or in person at the Adler Theatre box office.

Fans of all ages can see Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli in an entirely new way, as the Heelers begin their first live theater show in the U.S. featuring puppetry, live actors, and iconic sets. Based on an original new story written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show also contains new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush.

“After seeing the amazing reaction the show received during its Australia run, we are delighted to bring this standout live theater show to U.S. audiences,” said director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Co. “We know how much love there is out there for Bluey and are thrilled and honored to translate these brilliant characters into the three-dimensional world and to share this special experience with fans throughout America.”