'Until Tomorrow' Instagram challenge is proof social media can work

Have you seen this trend popping up? Here's what it means.

With restaurants and businesses closed during a time of social distancing, the internet is increasingly becoming a place to socialize.

From the latest Facebook group to digital happy hour to group chats with memes, socializing online is how millions feel connected. On Instagram, the 'until tomorrow' trend/challenge seems to be that thing. The #untiltomorrow and it's variations have more than 600,000 posts. That number does not include posts that caption their photos with "until tomorrow" without the hashtag.

How it works

People share funny or embarrassing photos, bad selfies, baby pictures, costumes or anything else... until tomorrow when the photos are to be deleted off of Instagram.

A Rock Island resident, Ali Debus, said, "I saw it as an uplifting, fun, thing to do while everyone is in quarantine/isolation. All the funny photos and throwback memories just remind everyone that there are good days and better days to come in the future.

A former WQAD intern, Megan Gillispie also sent us a screenshot of her Instagram for the challenge.

The original poster is supposed to message those who like the photo telling them to complete the challenge.