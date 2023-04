Czinano played an integral part in Iowa's historic run to the National Championship game. Now, she's headed to Los Angeles.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Monika Czinano is heading to Los Angeles. The Iowa center was drafted in the third round by the Los Angeles Sparks.

Czinano played at Iowa for five years and averaged at least 16 points per game all four years as a starter.

She played an integral part in Iowa's historic run to the National Championship game.

The Sparks went 13-23 last season.