The Score Sunday - Moline Soccer, Alleman Soccer, Sherrard Baseball and FCA

MOLINE, Ill. — Moline Soccer talks about Regional Championship. Alleman Soccer talks about Sectional Championship. Sherrard Baseball wins Regional Title. FCA story of the week feature Wethersfield's Jeff Parson as he leaves for Fulton.