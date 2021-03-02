Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Which team should I root for?

News 8's Celia Palermo offers an argument for each side, now you can decide which team you're siding with.

Here are some things to know about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Quarterback Tom Brady is 43 years old and has won six Super Bowls

There are two Iowa Hawkeyes on the team

The team has been with the NFL since 1976

Super Bowl wins - 1

Division championships - 6

Conference championships - 2

Playoff appearances - 11

Here are some things to know about the Kansas City Chiefs:

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 25 years old and has won one Super Bowl

They are the reigning Super Bowl champs

There are two Iowa Hawkeyes on the team

The team has been with the NFL since 1970