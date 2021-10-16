Quad City Storm leaders hope this season looks more normal, but TaxSlayer Center staff are still hiring for positions this season.

MOLINE, Ill. — For nearly two years, Quad City Storm fans have waited.

Charity Mizer and her family are at the front of the line inside the TaxSlayer Center, for the start of the new hockey season in the Quad Cities.

"It's fun to be back and doing a normal tradition," Mizer said.

It's that family tradition at her house that makes walking through the halls at the TaxSlayer Center a big deal.

"Feels like another home," Mizer said.

It is a special place for Ron Clay, too.

"You don't know what kind of day they're having, so if you give 'em a little bit of energy, pass it on, put a smile on someone's face," Clay said, who has worked for the TaxSlayer Center for four years.

The fans pouring in to the arena is what Mary Vandevoorde has been waiting nearly two years to see. She has worked at the TaxSlayer center for about 12 years, she said.

"It's like seeing family coming home," Vandevoorde said. "Glad to have 'em back, glad to have the house back. Looking forward to a good time."

After 577 days without hockey in the Quad Cities, Storm President Brian Rothenberger said it changed his life.

And through it all, Rothenberger and this family of fans stuck together.

"We feel that in a lot of ways we kind of represent normal and the fact that we're back is just another step in that process," Rothenberger said.

With the season finally here, there are still challenges for the TaxSlayer Center.

"People that are working here are working harder, because we're doing the same thing with less people right now," said Scott Mullen, the executive director of the TaxSlayer Center.

The wait is over. Quad Cities hockey is home.

"It is about time," Rothenberger said.