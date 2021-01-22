NFL invites 7,500 health care workers to attend Super Bowl LV

Sarasota Memorial Hospital health care workers were surprised with tickets by the NFL commissioner via Zoom call.

TAMPA, Fla. — The NFL just announced 7,500 vaccinated health care workers from across the country have been invited to attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa.

Among those were health care workers from Sarasota Memorial Hospital, who were surprised by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell with the news via Zoom call.

The NFL also said all 32 teams will be able to send 4 vaccinated health care workers to the game.

You can watch their reactions here.

Super Bowl LV will be held at Raymond James Stadium Feb. 7. And, you can watch the game right here on 10 Tampa Bay.