x
Nfl

Here are the Cyclones, Hawkeyes and Panthers attending the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Combine attendees include Brock Purdy, Breece Hall, Tyler Linderbaum, Dane Belton, Trevor Penning, Isaiah Weston and Charlie Kolar.

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is underway in Indianapolis, marking the next step for college football players to impress teams ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft (April 28-30).

It's also a time for NFL front offices to negotiate deals (ahead of the official start of the league year on March 16) and speak to the media about the upcoming season.

Here's a look at the Iowa Hawkeyes, Iowa State Cyclones and Northern Iowa Panthers who will be running, throwing and jumping this week.

On-field drills are Thursday through Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Click here to view a full list of 2022 NFL Scouting Combine athletes. This story will be updated with measurables and highlights throughout the week.

Iowa

Dane Belton, DB

  • Junior
  • 6'1", 205 lbs

In an interview last month with The Draft Network, Belton said:

"...I definitely entered the season with a greater emphasis on creating interceptions and taking the ball away in general. For me to be able to get those five interceptions, I felt like I helped the team tremendously. I continued to get better. I studied a lot of film throughout the season. I feel like each year I played, going from my freshman year to sophomore year, and then sophomore year to junior year, I consistently grew as a player."

Tyler Goodson, RB

  • Junior
  • 5'10", 199 lbs

Tyler Linderbaum, OL

  • Redshirt Junior
  • 6'3", 290 lbs

The All-American Hawkeye is seen as a lock to be a first-round pick, as has been the case most of this past season. It will be interesting to see who ends up going higher: him or Trevor Penning of UNI (more on Penning below).

Last year, he touted the highest run blocking grade in the Big Ten since 2017, according to Pro Football Focus.

Credit: AP
FILE - Iowa offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum (65) looks to make a block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum announced Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, he'll skip his senior season and enter the NFL draft. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Iowa State

Chase Allen, TE

  • Redshirt Senior
  • 6'7", 250 lbs

Here's what Allen said at the combine Wednesday:

"I grew up an Iowa State fan, my old man was a coach there. And I really wanted to play there, and I got so fortunate that this guy named Matt Campbell got hired as the head coach the year I was coming out of [high school]. It was probably one of the best things that ever happened to me. I got a great relationship with Coach and I'm gonna miss being on the sidelines with him and just miss being around him, seeing him around every day."

Credit: AP
Iowa State tight end Chase Allen speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Breece Hall, RB

  • Junior 
  • 6'1", 220 lbs

Hall leads both the ESPN and NFL.com running back position rankings for the draft this year. While it is a safer bet to see his name called in the second or third rounds, it would not be completely surprising if a team picked the All-American in the first round.

Credit: AP
Iowa State running back Breece Hall runs from TCU safety Josh Foster during the second half an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Kolar, TE

  • Redshirt Senior
  • 6'6", 256  lbs
  • 34 1/2" Arms
  • 9 7/8" Hands
Credit: AP
Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Brock Purdy, QB

  • Senior
  • 6'0 1/2", 212 lbs
  • 29 1/2" Arms
  • 9 3/8" Hands

"We built something there for sure. Coach Campbell obviously is the cornerstone of that. They're not done. We passed on the baton and hopefully they can go and run and do bigger and better things. But I think our class did do something there for sure. I'm proud of them."

Purdy speaking at the combine Wednesday

Credit: AP
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Mike Rose, LB

  • Senior
  • 6'4", 250 lbs

Eyioma Uwazurike, DL

  • Redshirt Senior
  • 6'5 1/2", 319 lbs
  • 35 1/8" Arms
  • 9 5/8" Arms

Northern Iowa

Trevor Penning, OL

  • Redshirt Senior
  • 6'7", 330 lbs
  • 34 3/4" Arms
  • 10 1/4" Hands

Penning may be one of the fastest risers in the draft, now widely-mocked to be a first-round pick. He had a standout Senior Bowl as well.

Credit: AP
Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning (70) walks on the field during an NCAA college football game against Southern Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Isaiah Weston, WR

  • Redshirt Senior
  • 6'4", 212 lbs
  • 33" Arms
  • 9 1/8" Hands

