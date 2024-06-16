Iowa Speedway lands 2024 NASCAR Cup Series

The 2024 Summer NASCAR Weekend will culminate with a Cup Series race on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

Example video title will go here for this video

IOWA, USA — The NASCAR Cup Series is officially coming to the Iowa Speedway in 2024.

First reported by The Athletic on Monday, NASCAR will bring its main racing to Newton for the first time on June 16, 2024. While the Iowa Speedway has hosted INDYCAR, Xfinity Series and NASCAR Trucking series events in the past, the Cup Series has never made its way to the state.

"Buckle up Iowa, are you ready for this?" 2012 NASCAR Cup Champion and driver of the No. 6 Ford Mustang Brad Keselowski said at a press conference Tuesday.

Gov. Kim Reynolds was joined by Keselowski and others outside of the Iowa State Capitol, including NASCAR Senior VP of Racing and Development Strategy Ben Kennedy and Rusty Wallace, designer of the Iowa Speedway.

“We’re really excited to be heading to Iowa Speedway,” Kennedy said in a statement. “The first time in what will be the 76-year history that we’ve had a (Cup) race at Iowa Speedway, and the first time in a really long time that we’ve had a (Cup) race in the state of Iowa, so we’re excited to get there."

NASCAR officials said ticket information will be available "in the near future," but fans can make a $25 deposit in order to receive priority access before the general public.

2024 Summer NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Friday, June 14: ARCA Menards Series race

Saturday, June 15: Xfinity Series race

Sunday, June 16: NASCAR Cup Series race (6 p.m. CT)

INDYCAR has held race weekends at the Speedway in 2022 and 2023 and will return in July 2024.

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule has yet to be officially announced. The Iowa Speedway opened in 2006.

We're taking the show to Iowa!



The NASCAR Cup Series will race at @iowaspeedway for the first time on June 16, 2024! pic.twitter.com/enwGkyLt91 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 3, 2023

If you build it, they will come.



See you next June, @NASCAR 👋 pic.twitter.com/y39LYwHi2H — Iowa Speedway (@iowaspeedway) October 3, 2023

Iowa, the place dreams come true. pic.twitter.com/I5aCeClbys — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 3, 2023