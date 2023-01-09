Former Iowa OL Robert Gallery named to 2023 class of College Football Hall of Fame

The Masonville native lettered as a Hawkeye offensive tackle from 2000 to 2003.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Masonville-native Robert Gallery is making his home state proud once again after the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame named him to the 2023 class of the College Football Hall of Fame Monday.

The East Buchanan High School alum lettered as a Hawkeye offensive tackle from 2000-2003 and earned unanimous consensus first-team All-America honors as a senior. Gallery received the Outland Trophy as well, which is presented annually to the best offensive lineman in the nation.

His impressiveness doesn't stop there — Gallery was also named the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2003 and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in his final three seasons.

𝐇𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐎𝐅 𝐅𝐀𝐌𝐄.



Congrats to our very own Robert Gallery on being named to the 2023 @cfbhall Class! #Hawkeyes x #cfbhall pic.twitter.com/jDUGHbHT9k — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) January 9, 2023

Watch more sports highlights on News 8's YouTube channel

During his time at Iowa, Gallery helped the Hawks post a 28-10 overall record, including a 17-7 mark in Big Ten play. He moved into the line-up for the last six games of his freshman season.

By 2001, Iowa's offense averaged 32.6 points per game, finishing the season with an Alamo Bowl win over Texas Tech.

In his last season with Iowa, the Hawks posted 10 wins, finishing the season with a 37-17 win over Florida in the 2004 Outback Bowl.

Gallery ended his college career as an MVP and team captain. He was the second pick in the NFL draft by the Oakland Raiders in 2004. He played eight seasons with the Raiders and Seattle Seahawks, starting all but one of the 104 games he played in.

Gallery earned his bachelor's degree in elementary education from the University of Iowa in 2003. He and his wife, former Iowa women's basketball player Becca McCann, now live in California with their three kids, Hayden, Brooklyn and Lincoln.